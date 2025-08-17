Q&A: Onuoha Says Incentivize Builders, Use Vacant Lots, Utilize Zoning to Provide More Affordable Housing

Will Onuoha has worn numerous hats throughout his career in city government, and would like to add another one — at-large Boston city councilor.

Onuoha provided numerous ways he thinks Boston can deal with the rising costs of housing in the city including expanding inclusionary zoning policies, incentivizing developers to build more affordable units, and use vacant lots. Housing was just one of the issues that Onuoha addressed with Jamaica Plain News.

Can you talk about your connection to Jamaica Plain and how you’ve been involved in the community?

Onuoha: I grew up just over the border from Jamaica Plain in Mission Hill [and live in Dorchester now]. My childhood is filled with memories of visiting parks and playgrounds in JP, playing youth sports here, and spending time with friends.

In working for the last four mayors – Tom Menino, Marty Walsh, Kim Janey, and Michelle Wu – and in my various leadership roles in city government, I have worked closely with JP business owners, non-profits, and residents to support their needs and enhance the quality of life in the community.

What from your professional career and personal life would make you a good at-large Boston city councilor?

Onuoha: I am a housing professional, having run the Office of Fair Housing & Civil Rights under Mayor Walsh, serving as Commissioner of Housing at the Boston Inspectional Services Department (ISD), and being engaged in the planning, housing, and development processes at City Hall for over 15 years. I have seen what works and what doesn’t, and I am ready to bring this experience to the City Council.

As you visit Boston neighborhoods, what are the top 3 issues you are hearing about, and how would you address that issue?

Onuoha: Access to housing Bostonians can afford; Ensuring every child can get a great education in the Boston Public Schools; Having a City Council more focused on local issues and constituent services.

[Editor’s note: Onuoha said there are more specific solutions to the three issues on his website.]

How would you address Boston’s growing housing affordability crisis?

Onuoha: Everyone deserves an affordable, stable place to call home. In Boston, a housing affordability crisis – marked by skyrocketing housing costs, gentrification, and displacement – threatens that fundamental right for too many residents. We need strong leadership to ensure Boston remains a city where everyone can live and thrive, not just the wealthy few.

Our housing system is broken and requires immediate action.

As city councilor, I will push for bold, people-first policies that protect our neighborhoods, prevent displacement, and expand access to homeownership.

To create more affordable housing for low-income and middle-income earners in Boston, the city must expand inclusionary zoning policies, incentivize developers to build affordable/workforce units, and repurpose underutilized public land. Strengthening partnerships with non-profit housing organizations and community land trusts can also ensure long-term affordability. Streamlining permitting processes and offering tax credits can reduce construction costs and encourage investment. Additionally, preserving existing affordable units can help prevent displacement. Better engaging local neighborhoods in planning and decision-making ensures developments meet residents’ needs while promoting equitable growth. These strategies together can address Boston’s housing crisis and improve stability for low- and middle-income households.

Do you support rent stabilization or rent control measures? Why or why not?

Onuoha: The high cost of housing in Boston remains the greatest challenge our city faces. Seniors are being forced out of the communities they helped build. Young people are unable to afford skyrocketing rents and attain homeownership. Meanwhile, it has become too expensive for many families to raise children in Boston. Rent control and rent stabilization can take many forms. In its current definition, I have concerns over its impacts on mom and pop property owners. As policymakers, we must carefully analyze the benefits and unintended consequences of any sweeping policy change. First and foremost, we must begin with incentivizing the creation of more housing units that Bostonians can afford, activating vacant lots, and using planning to increase housing stock.

What is your opinion on the growing % of investors purchasing single/double/triple-family homes?

Onuoha: One of my primary concerns surrounding the housing affordability crisis in Boston is reduced access to homeownership.

As city councilor, I will advocate for programs that generate and promote information and opportunities to increase homeownership, especially in communities of color, and among low-income and moderate- groups. This includes incentivization to building homes/units that are affordable. Along with traditional homeownership opportunities, there should also be an expansion of alternative forms of resident-owned housing, such as community cooperatives and land trusts.

What role should the City Council play in improving Boston Public Schools?

Onuoha: By and large, the City Council has been silent on major challenges facing the Boston Public Schools and the 47,000 children it serves. Since I have worked at City Hall, BPS enrollment has dropped by 10,000 students. Meanwhile, Boston’s population has increased. I am deeply concerned that the focus is directed more at closing schools than creating a BPS system that works for children and families. As a BPS graduate and the husband of a BPS teacher, I have seen the inequities that exist in our schools and how critical it is to celebrate our schools that are thriving and investing in/overhauling schools that fail to deliver quality education to children. Boston needs a comprehensive plan that will give every child in the city access to a seat at a high-quality school they choose.

What specific concerns do you have about how changes in federal funding could impact Boston, and how would you address them?

Onuoha: Federal funding cuts present significant challenges that must be a focus for Boston’s elected leadership. These cuts will impact multiple facets of Boston’s ecosystem, ranging from very direct cuts that impact the annual city budget, to cuts to non-profits and community-based organizations that will results in gaps in service that city government will need to pick up. Additionally, funding cuts to major anchors of our regional economic engine, like higher ed, biotech, medical research, and healthcare, has the potential to drastically impact our local economy, unemployment, and charitable giving.

The problem is expansive, which means we all have our part to play, but we must understand our role and bring a laser-like focus to it. As city councilor, I will ensure that the city budget is prioritizing the services and programming that matter most. Furthermore, we must be flexible when making policy, acknowledging that these cuts are not forever, and we need to work with stakeholders to mitigate negative impacts in the short term and ensure that lasting damage is not done to these important community partners in the long term.