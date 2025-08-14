Roundhead Brewing Beer Garden at Jamaica Pond Starting Aug. 16

The Roundhead Brewing Company is hosting a beer garden/local music series from August 16 to September 13 at the Jamaica Pond.



This is the second summer of the Roundhead Beer Garden at Jamaica Pond, and last summer it rotated through six of Boston’s parks across the city.

The music lineup is:

Aug 16: Three At Home; Ray Liriano Experience

Aug 23: Krista Page

Aug 30: Gabriel Maia Trio 3-5p; Brassterisk Brass Band

Sep 6: Brazilian Choro and Forró with Catherine Bent and Friends

Sep 13: Albino Mbie

Roundhead Brewing is co-owned by two Jamaica Plain residents, Luis Espinoza and Craig Panzer, who met on the fields of JP youth soccer.

“The Summer Music Series is the latest of our initiatives to connect with the diverse communities in Boston,” said Espinoza, also the head brewer. “Music brings people together in a way that breaks down barriers. It even plays a role in the brewing process since I like to play reggae music while our Dragon Fruit sour Quantum Reggae is fermenting.”

“Roundhead was forged in Jamaica Plain, where Luis and I live, and where we originally met as neighbors. With this music series, we recognize our roots, and give back to the community,” said co-owner Craig Panzer. “This is Roundhead’s way to say thank you for all the love and support.”

The Roundhead Beer Garden will operate on weekends at Jamaica Pond from Friday, August 15 to Sunday, September 14, with live music on Saturdays. More information about the beer garden and music series can be found at: roundheadbrewing.com/cerveza.