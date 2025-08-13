Fork & Shoe Theatre Present Intriguing New Play ‘Meeting Notes’ Starting Aug. 14 at Two Outdoor JP Spots

The Fork & Shoe Theatre Cooperative is presenting a sharp new play, Meeting Notes, at two outdoor locations in Jamaica Plain starting Aug. 14.



The new play by Rory O’Neill, and directed by Jamaica Plain’s Devon Whitney, is about six animals on a small family farm, gather every week, to share stories, settle disputes, and chat about changes they’d like to see in their daily lives. With the arrival of new, mysterious, buzzing boxes in the trees, alliances shift, life on the farm is thrown into question, and these once casual weekly meetings quickly become serious. As the shadowy underbelly of the Johnson Family Farm comes to light, will this motley crew of animals be willing to face it?

The performances are outside, so bring your own blanket, chairs, and (we’re going to suggest) bug spray (just in case).

Along with Whitney, several members of the Fork & Shoe Theatre Co-op live in Jamaica Plain.

The cast is as follows:

Brittany Kamson as Judy Erin Solomon as Rose Loey Jones-Perpich as Cooper Sophia Yael Koevary as Georgie Catherine Giorgetti as Croquette Zeke Dascoli as Bill

Performances:

Aug. 14-17 at 7:30 pm at Hope Central Church (85 Seaverns Ave.). Tickets can be purchased here.

August 21-23 at 7:30 pm at the Eliot School (24 Eliot St.). Tickets can be purchased here.

Additional Information:

Run time is approx. 90 minutes

Tickets are sliding scale, no one turned away for lack of funds. Questions? Email forkandshoe@gmail.com.