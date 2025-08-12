10th Annual JP Porchfest is August 16

A 10th anniversary is sometimes called the tin anniversary, so hopefully someone will be playing a tin instrument while JP Porchfest celebrates 10 years on August 16.



The party actually starts the day before with a JP Porchfest Kick-Off Party at Sam Adams Brewery from 6 to 8 pm. The party will include music by Rambling Roses, and the limited edition Porch(fest) Rocker beer.

There are many porches across the neighborhood with live music, but there are also the larger non-porch spots including:

Porchfest Central — First Baptist Church JP (633 Centre St.) is where you can pick up a map and enjoy performances curated by the Boston Jazz Foundation and Paul Willis.

Sam Adams Brewery (30 Germania St.) is where you can also grab a map, enjoy the official JP Porchfest beer and catch performances curated by Meraki Productions.

At the Jamaica Pond Boathouse you can also pick up a map and enjoy performances at the Classical World Music Porch curated by Diji Kav.

Ula Cafe (284 Amory St.) is hosting the Literary Porch curated by Jacquinn Sinclair. You can also grab a map there. At 3 pm there is a generative community writing workshop, and at 4 pm there will be a performance hour with more than a dozen local writers. Ula Cafe is also hosting live music from noon to 3 pm.

The Latin Celebration Porch curated by Agora Cultural Architects is at Rogerson House (434 Jamaicaway), where you can also pick up a map.​

See the full Porchfest schedule (available on Wednesday) and map here.