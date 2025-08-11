Kenton Road House Receives Landmark Status

The Boston Landmarks Commission has approved landmark status for a Kenton Road house built in the 1850.



The BLC voted unanimously on July 8 to landmark 19 Kenton Road, and Mayor Michelle Wu signed off on it the next day. The last step was on August 5 when the Boston City Council unanimously voting to landmark the house.

Built around 1858, the house at 19 Kenton Road, “…features a significant number of original, classic Italianate details: overhanging gables, eave brackets, hood moldings, projecting bays, and arched windows. 19 Kenton contributes significantly to the design quality and historical character of the entirety of Kenton Rd, a short, narrow, tree-lined street that has only 15 houses, featuring a mix of historic architectural styles: Italianate, Greek Revival, Gothic Revival, and Second Empire, with the most recently built house dating to 1905,” said a letter sent to elected representatives encouraging them to support the house to gain landmark status.

The owners of the house were previously notified by the Boston Landmarks Commission that they needed to treat the house as a landmarked site until the commission voted.

An owner-developer recently purchased the double-lot property and wants to build something bigger across both lots. Neighbors petitioned the city to provide the property with landmark status. Separately, neighbors are also trying to create a conservation district that includes 19 Kenton Road and other houses.

If wanting to make changes to the landmarked house, the owner must now save/renovate the house, not demolish it, but could still add a new second building next to it to achieve the same number of units being proposed. According to Boston.gov, “Once designated, Landmark status protects a historic resource from physical changes that might compromise its integrity. Exterior, and in some cases interior, changes to designated Individual Landmarks and properties within local historic districts are reviewed and approved by the Commission through the design review process. Thoughtful changes that follow guidelines contained in the Landmark’s study report will be approved more quickly. Occupancy and use are not subject to review.”