When Pigs Fly Bread Store Permanently Closing August 17

Get your preservative-free delicious When Pigs Fly bread while you can at its Jamaica Plain store because it’s closing permanently August 17.



The store opened in May 2011 selling many different breads: cinnamon raisin; wild blueberry; maple & brown sugar banana; olive bread; chocolate bread; and their highly popular sourdough, which was offered at a special price on Wednesdays.

A store on the front door and at the register said the store is closing permanently on August 17. When Pigs Fly bread will be available at local grocery stores like City Feed, and its other two stores in Brookline and Somerville.