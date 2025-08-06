First Dog Park in Jamaica Plain Now Open as Renovated Flaherty Playground Debuts

The newly-reopened Flaherty Playground is one small step for Chihuhuas, and one giant step for German shepherds — as it includes the first-ever official dog park in Jamaica Plain.

The playground features a fenced-in dog run complete with a water fountain for dogs, a very cool three-level treehouse-themed playground, two swing areas, climbing features with realistic-looking creatures embedded in them, bolted down Adirondack chairs, spinning chairs, a kid-sized track, and a picnic area.

Located at Cornwall Avenue and Brookside Avenue, Boston Parks and Recreation staff and consultants worked to keep numerous large trees for shade (why cut down healthy, old trees?). There’s also a water fountain/filling station for humans (big and small). One of the things it doesn’t have — and you can’t get everything in a playground — is a water play feature for the hot days.