 Press "Enter" to skip to content

First Dog Park in Jamaica Plain Now Open as Renovated Flaherty Playground Debuts

By David Ertischek on August 6, 2025

Last updated on August 5, 2025

The newly-reopened Flaherty Playground is one small step for Chihuhuas, and one giant step for German shepherds — as it includes the first-ever official dog park in Jamaica Plain.

The playground features a fenced-in dog run complete with a water fountain for dogs, a very cool three-level treehouse-themed playground, two swing areas, climbing features with realistic-looking creatures embedded in them, bolted down Adirondack chairs, spinning chairs, a kid-sized track, and a picnic area.

Located at Cornwall Avenue and Brookside Avenue, Boston Parks and Recreation staff and consultants worked to keep numerous large trees for shade (why cut down healthy, old trees?). There’s also a water fountain/filling station for humans (big and small). One of the things it doesn’t have — and you can’t get everything in a playground — is a water play feature for the hot days.

So much space for dog activities!
The playground area includes multiple slides, a water fountain/filling station, chairs, and more.

 

Climbing walls are meant to look like rocks.
The new Flaherty Playground includes two swing areas.
The play structure can be accessed via a play bridge near the Brookside Community Center side.
Realistic creatures are embedded into the play structure.
The playground still includes this fake-wood play structure and a new picnic area.
Post Views: 62

Published in Animals, City Services and Neighborhood Life

More from AnimalsMore posts in Animals »
More from City ServicesMore posts in City Services »
More from Neighborhood LifeMore posts in Neighborhood Life »
View Previous Post
You're invited to learn about salamanders, bugs, mushrooms and more…
Cresta Posts Box by CP