Be a Salamander Sleuth, Amateur Mycologist, and Go Birding with Franklin Park Biodiversity Project

You’re invited to learn about salamanders, bugs, mushrooms and more from expert-led walks through the Franklin Park Zoo Biodiversity Project.



On Aug. 8, learn about the secret lives of salamanders on a free midday nature walk with Franklin Park Zoo Senior Conservationist John Berkholtz. He lead hands-on exploration and teach how to sleuth for salamanders and understand their role in the ecosystem. This tour is for curious minds of all ages. Pre-registration is required by clicking here.

On Aug. 9, learn about fungi and the creatures that live among them on a two-hour walk led by Franklin Park Zoo Naturalist Jeff Taylor. This is a free tour, but pre-registration is required by clicking here.

On Aug. 10, go birding with the Brookline Bird Club on a tour co-led by Matthew Kamm, Franklin Park Zoo’s Associate Director of Field Conservation, and Michealle Larkins, Board Member of the Brookline Bird Club. Bring your own binoculars. It’s a free tour, but pre-registration is required by clicking here.

These tours are all part of the Franklin Park Biodiversity Project, which continues to survey all the species within the park.