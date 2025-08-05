 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Be a Salamander Sleuth, Amateur Mycologist, and Go Birding with Franklin Park Biodiversity Project

By David Ertischek on August 5, 2025

Last updated on August 4, 2025

You’re invited to learn about salamanders, bugs, mushrooms and more from expert-led walks through the Franklin Park Zoo Biodiversity Project.

On Aug. 8, learn about the secret lives of salamanders on a free midday nature walk with Franklin Park Zoo Senior Conservationist John Berkholtz. He lead hands-on exploration and teach how to sleuth for salamanders and understand their role in the ecosystem. This tour is for curious minds of all ages. Pre-registration is required by clicking here.

On Aug. 9, learn about fungi and the creatures that live among them on a two-hour walk led by Franklin Park Zoo Naturalist Jeff Taylor. This is a free tour, but pre-registration is required by clicking here.

On Aug. 10, go birding with the Brookline Bird Club on a tour co-led by Matthew Kamm, Franklin Park Zoo’s Associate Director of Field Conservation, and Michealle Larkins, Board Member of the Brookline Bird Club. Bring your own binoculars. It’s a free tour, but pre-registration is required by clicking here.

These tours are all part of the Franklin Park Biodiversity Project, which continues to survey all the species within the park.

Published in Animals and Nature

