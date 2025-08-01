Q&A: Murphy’s BPS Teaching Experience, Helps Inform Her as City Councilor

As a renter herself, At-Large Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy knows what it’s like to face the squeeze of the rising cost of housing.



Erin Murphy is Dorchester through and through. She was born in Dorchester, grew up in Dorchester, raised her children in Dorchester, taught for 24 years in Dorchester, and still lives in Dorchester. Most of her family lives in Dorchester (except for the few who’ve moved to Roslindale).

She fielded questions from Jamaica Plain News about her accomplishments on the City Council, how she expects to adapt to less federal funding, and her opinion on rent stabilization.

What is your connection to Jamaica Plain and community involvement there?

Murphy: As one of Boston’s At-Large City Councilors, I proudly represent every resident across all

neighborhoods, including Jamaica Plain. While district councilors focus on a specific area, my

responsibility is to show up, listen, and lead for the entire city. I do that work every day, and Jamaica Plain is very much a part of it.

I recently joined Ginger Brown and the JP Centre/South Main Streets team for a walkthrough of the business district to talk directly with local shop owners about what is working and where they need support. These small businesses are the heart of JP, and I am committed to helping them recover, grow, and thrive.

The work I lead across the city has a direct impact on JP residents:

● Improving accessibility in our schools: I led efforts to install an ADA-compliant bus ramp at

English High, ensuring students who use wheelchairs have safe access. That win reflects my

broader commitment to disability equity in every part of the city.

● Supporting community-based youth programs: I have strongly supported YES (Youth

Enrichment Services) as they build their new headquarters in Jamaica Plain. Their work

connects young people to outdoor spaces, confidence-building, and mentorship citywide.

● Fighting for safe, healthy neighborhoods: I continue to push for responsive public safety rooted

in community trust. That means supporting efforts to expand mental health response and build

stronger relationships between residents and local officers, in JP and across Boston. I have a

strong working relationship with Sgt. Ryan Cunningham, the community service officer for

Jamaica Plain, and deeply value the role he plays in connecting the precinct to the neighborhood. Together, we have listened to concerns from residents and business owners and worked to ensure public safety is rooted in visibility, communication, and care.

● Strengthening small businesses and commercial districts: My office has hosted resource events

and staffing clinics in neighborhood Main Streets corridors, from Roslindale to Hyde Park to

JP. We focus on cutting red tape, accessing grants, and helping neighborhood businesses stay

local.

● Strengthening equity in education and community access: As a former Boston Public School

educator, with over 20 years in the classroom and as a special education coordinator, I fight

daily for equity across all BPS schools. I have worked closely with [recently retired] Principal Katie Grassa at the Curley School. We taught together many years ago at the Murphy School in Dorchester, and although she has moved on, the community feels her absence. I have already met with the new principal and am confident that the Curley will continue to grow as a cornerstone school for JP families. That partnership reflects my citywide efforts to elevate schools through funding, special education access, enrichment, and family engagement.

● Advocacy for our Community Centers: As Chair of Strong Women, Families & Communities

and someone who grew up in Boston’s community centers, this work is deeply personal to me.

I learned to swim at the Murphy Pool and spent my summers at camp and my school years in

the gym. These spaces shaped who I am. That is why I have made it a priority to ensure every

neighborhood has access to safe, fully staffed, and well-maintained pools and recreation

facilities. I have held multiple hearings and met with community members across the city to

push for consistent investment in our BCYF centers. A key focus has been the BCYF Hennigan

Pool in Jamaica Plain, which has remained closed since COVID. I have worked closely with

local residents and advocates to demand action and a clear timeline for reopening. Access to

swim lessons, summer programming, and recreational space is not a luxury, it is a matter of

equity, safety, and public health. I will keep fighting until every family, in every neighborhood,

has what they deserve.

● Affordable housing and economic opportunity: Housing affordability and displacement are

among the biggest concerns I hear from residents across every neighborhood, including

Jamaica Plain. I have been a consistent voice on the Council demanding that new development

include more income-restricted units and that we prioritize deeply affordable housing, not just

market-rate growth.

● Uplifting veterans and honoring military service: As the proud mother of a son currently

serving in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Infantry, this work is personal to me. As co-chair of

the Council’s Veterans, Military Families & Military Affairs Committee, I fight every day to

center veterans’ voices in our local policy and ensure military families have the resources they

deserve. American Legion Post No. 76 in Jamaica Plain is a vital hub for veteran advocacy,

support, and connection. I work closely with the Post’s leadership, including Commander

Joseph D. Rossi, to uplift veterans in our community—whether it’s housing, healthcare, or

recognition of their service. Our veterans and their families have given so much, and I will

always be a strong voice for them at City Hall.

● White Stadium Advocacy: White Stadium sits at the crossroads of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, and

Dorchester, impacting residents from all three neighborhoods. I have held hearings to uplift the

voices of residents on all sides of this issue, ensuring their concerns are heard and addressed

before any decisions are made. This community-focused approach is critical to protecting

neighborhood interests and fostering equitable development.

Thanks to citywide efforts I have helped lead, the Council has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding for affordable housing creation, rental assistance, and down payment support for first-time homebuyers. I have also pushed for policies that help prevent displacement by protecting long-time residents and supporting legacy homeowners. These investments are helping Boston families remain rooted in the communities they love and deserve to grow in.

What has been your greatest accomplishment as an at-large Boston City Councilor?

Murphy: My greatest accomplishment is building a consistent legacy of trust, accountability, and results, not centered on one policy but on reliable leadership for every neighborhood in Boston.

From day one, I have shown up—in school cafeterias, public meetings, storefronts, and community

events—to listen and respond to what residents need. Whether it is in Jamaica Plain, Dorchester, East Boston, or Southie, I make sure every voice is heard and weighed in city decisions.

What that trust looks like:

● Transparent Leadership: I initiated and co-led more than 20 council hearings on public health,

school athletics, youth mental health, pool facilities, and other services. I have pushed for

openness in city records and budget decisions so residents understand what City Hall is doing

and why.

● Equity in Education: Drawing on two decades as a BPS teacher and special education

coordinator, I championed expanded athletic programs, better transportation, and inclusive

special education access. All schools from the Curley in JP to the Warren-Prescott in

Charlestown benefit from this advocacy.

● Housing & Economic Opportunity: I successfully pushed for hundreds of millions in funding

for affordable housing development, rental assistance, and down payment aid. I have also

consistently demanded deeper affordability in new developments to prevent displacement.

● Community Services & Accountability: As Chair of Strong Women, Families & Communities,

I have held hearings on BCYF facilities and infrastructure across the city, demanding fully

staffed and maintained recreation centers. Unlike a campaign promise, this work is ongoing and

concrete.

● Public Health & Public Safety: As chair of the Public Health, Recovery and Homelessness

committee, I played a leading role in securing local investments in recovery programs and

mental health outreach. I pushed for balanced public safety reforms rooted in community

dialogue and trust-building. My maiden speech, four years ago, was on the need to expand

access and programming for our children and young adults in mental health support as well as

athletics and before and after programming.

What from your professional and personal life makes you an effective at-large councilor?

Murphy: What makes me an effective at-large councilor is the combination of my lived experience and my relentless commitment to this work. I spent decades as a Boston Public School teacher, working mostly with kindergarten and special education students. That career grounded me in the daily realities families face—from navigating school systems to struggling with housing, healthcare, and basic opportunity.

But it is my personal path that truly shapes how I lead. I raised my children on my own while putting myself through college—a process that took 11 years of balancing work, parenting, and perseverance. I have faced economic hardship, housing instability, and deep personal loss, and I have never let any of it stop me from moving forward or showing up for others.

Long before I held office, I was deeply involved in my community, organizing, volunteering, and

advocating because I believe in being present and putting in the work. I treat this role as a full-time, all-in responsibility. I work harder than anyone I know because I carry with me the voices of the people who feel unseen, and I never take their trust for granted.

That is what makes me effective: I care deeply, I show up fully, and I never stop working for the city I love.

What are the top three issues you hear in Boston’s neighborhoods, and how would you

address them?

Murphy: The issues I hear most about—and work on daily—are the quality-of-life concerns that directly impact people’s lives. These include:

● Constituent Services & Neighborhood Quality of Life: From rat infestations and broken

sidewalks to speeding and the placement or removal of speed humps, my office fields hundreds

of calls and emails each week. TEAM Murphy takes every one seriously—not just responding,

but following through. For example, in Jamaica Plain, after residents successfully advocated for

speed humps, the same neighbors later came to us with concerns about their placement. We

listened and helped adjust the plan. That is what real public service looks like: listening, acting,

and adjusting when needed.

● Housing and the high cost of living: Housing is still one of the most pressing concerns

citywide, but it is deeply tied to the broader challenge of affordability. I have supported the

creation of a new Planning Department that is working neighborhood-by-neighborhood to build

smarter and more equitably. I fight to preserve housing stability, protect homeowners, and make

sure our city’s growth works for the people who live here.

● Support for seniors and aging residents: I am a strong advocate for Boston’s older adults—for

expanded programming, better transportation, more social connection, and the respect and

resources they have earned. Whether it is a senior calling on their own or a concerned son or

daughter reaching out for their aging parent, my office makes sure they are heard, supported,

and never left behind.

How would you address Boston’s growing housing affordability crisis?

Murphy: The housing crisis is one of the top concerns I hear about in every neighborhood—and it touches everything: families leaving the city, seniors struggling to stay in their homes, and workers unable to afford to live where they work. This is not abstract for me—as a single mom, I have experienced housing instability firsthand.

We need a layered approach to Boston’s housing challenges. I support expanding income-targeted and middle-income housing and preserving our existing affordable housing stock in ways that are fair for both tenants and small landlords. Prioritizing city-owned land for permanently affordable housing is essential. It’s important to explore practical tools and partnerships with state leaders to protect affordability and prevent displacement, while carefully considering potential impacts of any policy changes.

At the same time, my office works directly with residents facing immediate housing challenges,

whether someone is being priced out or a senior needs urgent repairs, to intervene quickly and help them stay housed.

Do you support rent stabilization or rent control measures? Why or why not?

Murphy: As someone who rents in Boston, I understand just how hard it has become to find and keep a stable, affordable place to live. That is why housing is a top priority in my work.

I do not support rent control or rent stabilization—not because I do not care about rising rents, but because I have seen how those policies can backfire. They may sound appealing, but over time they can shrink the rental market, discourage investment in upkeep, and reduce the overall supply of quality housing. Instead, I champion tools that I believe truly work:

● Expanding income-based and middle-income housing, especially using city-owned land.

● Preserving existing rental and homeownership stock and supporting longtime residents who

want to stay in their communities.

● Helping first-time homebuyers access ownership opportunities and generational stability.

● Centering community voices in neighborhood planning and holding the Planning Department

accountable when residents feel unheard.

● Supporting tenants through legal aid, inspection enforcement, and emergency rental assistance

to prevent displacement before it happens.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to Boston’s housing crisis. We need to use every effective tool available—and we need to stay focused on what actually works for Boston residents long term.

What is your opinion on increasing investor purchases of single/double/triple-family homes?

Murphy: Investor takeovers of Boston’s small multi-family homes are one of the most damaging trends we are seeing in the housing market. In neighborhoods like Jamaica Plain, Dorchester, and Hyde Park, longtime residents and working families are being outbid by corporations and investor groups—often buying through anonymous LLCs—that then gut and flip these homes into high-priced rentals.

These buildings have long been the backbone of Boston’s naturally affordable housing—where owners lived upstairs and rented the other units to family or neighbors. That model is being eroded fast, and with it, community stability.

This issue hits close to home for me. I currently rent in a family-owned three-family home, and my aunt also owns a three-family where she rents to families who have lived in the neighborhood for years. These family-run properties are essential to preserving the affordable housing and tight-knit communities that make Boston’s neighborhoods strong.

Yet, investor purchases of small multi-family homes in Boston have surged by over 60 percent in the last five years, with nearly 40 percent of all multi-family sales in some neighborhoods now going to investors rather than local owner-occupants. Meanwhile, rents in these converted units have risen by 20 to 30 percent above the city average, making them increasingly unaffordable for working families. I strongly support:

● Preserving and protecting owner-occupied multi-families, especially by helping longtime

residents hold onto their homes. Studies show that owner-occupied multi-family homes

contribute to greater neighborhood stability and lower displacement rates.

● Providing resources for small landlords and family-run properties who want to keep their units

affordable but feel pressure to sell.

● Strengthening local zoning to discourage speculative conversions that push out tenants and

reduce affordability.

● Increasing transparency so we know who is buying up our housing stock and can track investor

behavior. Currently, over 50 percent of investor purchases are made through anonymous LLCs,

making it difficult to hold buyers accountable.

● Supporting first-time homebuyers, especially local families who want to stay in the city and

build generational roots. Boston’s homeownership rates have stagnated below the national

average, largely due to these market pressures.

I believe we should focus on practical solutions that preserve stability without unintended

consequences. My goal is to make sure families and longtime residents are not forced out by

corporations looking to profit off our neighborhoods. Boston’s housing future must be built by and for the people who live here—not those looking to exploit it.

What role should the City Council play in improving Boston Public Schools?

Murphy: While Boston Public Schools has its own leadership and decision-making structures, the City Council plays a crucial role in oversight, advocacy, and bringing people together to push for real improvements and equity in our schools.

One key role we play is passing the city’s $1.7 billion BPS budget each year. I have always demanded thorough answers and accountability before ever rubber-stamping such a large budget, ensuring every dollar works toward improving student outcomes and equity.

The reason I ran for City Council in the first place stems directly from my years of advocacy in the

classroom. Having taught in Boston Public Schools for 24 years, I witnessed firsthand how families’ voices often go unheard and how urgent their needs are for real support and uplift. This experience showed me the deep, natural connection between the classroom and City Hall, where policy decisions directly impact students’ lives. As the only former BPS teacher on the Council, I bring that frontline knowledge to every conversation, ensuring that the realities of our schools are fully understood and prioritized.

The City Council must:

● Hold rigorous, transparent hearings on critical issues affecting students—including

transportation barriers, mental health services, and especially special education. I have led and

participated in numerous hearings that spotlight gaps and demand accountability from BPS

leadership to ensure students receive legally mandated services and safe, appropriate placements.

● Advocate relentlessly for equitable funding and access to sports, arts, enrichment programs,

and all student supports, recognizing these are essential to student development and well-being.

● Serve as a central convener to facilitate coordination between BPS, city agencies, families, and

community organizations, ensuring students and their families receive wraparound support—from healthcare and housing stability to behavioral health resources.

● Champion the voices of students, families, and educators who are too often marginalized or

unheard within the system, especially medically complex and special needs students who face

systemic barriers.

● Drive systemic accountability by tracking BPS progress on commitments, demanding transparency around spending and outcomes, and using all council tools—resolutions, budget

leverage, and public pressure—to keep BPS focused on its mission.

● Fully support the overwhelmingly passed ballot question calling for a fully elected Boston

School Committee, believing that greater democratic accountability is essential to ensuring the

community’s voice shapes the future of our schools.

I have worked tirelessly on the Council and beyond—answering countless calls from families,

attending IEP meetings, connecting parents to vital resources, and pushing for reforms that directly improve children’s lives. The stakes are too high for vague answers or weak oversight. Boston’s children deserve a City Council that is proactive, knowledgeable, and unwavering in its fight for educational justice.

What concerns do you have about changes in federal funding, and how would you address

them?

Murphy: Changes or reductions in federal funding pose serious risks to vital programs that support our city’s most vulnerable populations, including Boston Public Schools students and public health initiatives. Areas like mental health services, educational equity programs, and special education transportation are especially at risk, and cuts here would have real, immediate consequences for families who rely on these services.

I have been steadfast in supporting grants and funding streams that come through my committee

focused on women, families, and communities. I actively work to safeguard senior services and critical grants that may face cuts. To address potential reductions, I advocate for a multi-pronged approach:

● Protecting existing city allocations by holding departments accountable and ensuring funding is

directed where it is needed most.

● Diversifying revenue sources so Boston is not overly dependent on any single level of government. This includes exploring innovative public-private partnerships and grant

opportunities.

● Engaging state and federal partners through persistent advocacy to maintain and, where

possible, increase funding for essential programs.

● Prioritizing local budgets to fill gaps when necessary, ensuring that critical services remain

available without interruption.

● Supporting community organizations and nonprofits that serve as frontline providers, helping to stretch limited resources further.

My goal is to ensure that, no matter the political climate, Boston’s women, families, seniors, and

students receive the support they deserve and need to thrive.