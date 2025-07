(Free) Ice Cream Social & Pop Up Book Sale at JP Library on Aug. 2

Two of the greatest inventions ever — books and ice cream — will come together on Aug. 2 to support the Jamaica Plain Branch Library.

The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library are hosting an ice cream social and pop-up book sale on Aug. 2. from 2:30-4:30 pm at the library (30 South St.) with free ice cream donated by J.P. Licks. All books will be $2.