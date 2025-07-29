Community Meeting: How to Make Franklin Park’s Circuit Drive Safer on July 30

How to make Franklin Park’s Circuit Drive safer for pedestrians/bicyclists, slow vehicle speeds, and improve drainage and stormwater management, will be discussed at an in-person community meeting on July 30.

The meeting will be “open house style” to provide an opportunity for the community to review recommendations for improving pedestrian and bicyclist safety on Circuit Drive that were in part conceived due to a May community meeting. There will be also be an option to walk a section of Circuit Drive, the main road through Franklin Park, with the design team to see the existing issues live and in-person.

Anyone is welcome to stop by during this open-house style meeting between 4 and 6 pm. The meeting will be at the William J. Devine Golf Course Clubhouse Function Room, Franklin Park, 1 Circuit Drive, Dorcester.

This is the second community meeting for this project. A concept plan was created after the first community meeting on May 14. A third community meeting will take place in the fall, followed by a design development/construction documents announcement in November, and construction would begin spring 2026.

Also, refreshment will be served!