Footlight Club Receives Four DASH Awards Nominations, Announces Next Season’s Shows

The Footlight Club’s 2024-2025 season earned four DASH Awards nominations.

DASH Awards are presented through the Eastern Massachusetts Association of Community Theaters (EMACT). America’s oldest community theater, founded in 1877, the Footlight Club could netted awards and remained popular, evidenced by multiple sell-out performances across its 148th season.

Out of Sight…Out of Murder earned two nominations. Kayte Duren earned a nomination for Sound Design for a Play, and the entire cast was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Play.

Bright Star earned a nomination for Perry Albert for Lead Performer in the Musical Drama category.

Yellow Face drew accolades for its Greek chorus of supporting performers who played multiple roles. Chanta Luk, Abby Kesselman, Jennie Florence Jacinto, Bradley Belanger, Audrey Adji, Vivian Liu-Somers, Kayla Maloney and David Kim were included among the nominees for Specialty Ensemble – Play.

The Footlight Club’s 149th season will kick off in late September with POTUS or Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Other productions include the musical Matilda, the WWII set story Into The Breeches, and productions of Henry VI and Henry V with all-women casts. The spring musical will end the season with Head Over Heels, an update of a Renaissance-set tale with a musical score comprised only of songs from iconic female rock band, The Go-Go’s.

Sprinkled throughout the main season shows are the Club’s 7A Black Box series of more intimate shows, staged downstairs in The Parker Room. These shows offer members and performers the chance to explore more adventurous material with smaller casts. The 7A shows for the season are Swimming In The Shadows by Adam Bock in October, Verona Walls by Laura Hirschberg in January 2026, and After The Revolution by Amy Herzog in April 2026.