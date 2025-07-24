20+ Bizs Participating in JP Summer Stroll on July 27: Tastings, Sidewalk Sales, and More

Last updated on July 23, 2025
This Sunday’s Jamaica Plain Summer Stroll along Centre and South streets will be packed with lots of fun, sales, and great ways to support our local businesses.
The Summer Stroll is from noon to 5 pm and participating businesses are offering sales, refreshments, pop-up happenings, wine tastings, baked goods, music, (obligatory for kids events) face painting, and more.
Participating businesses include:
- Susanna
- Boing! Toy Shop
- City Feed & Supply
- Diversity Consignment
- Elleyo
- Jadu
- J.P. Licks
- Juicygreens
- Kitchenwitch
- Miss Laura’s Beauty Culture
- Monumental Market
- On Centre
- Papercuts
- Polkadog Bakery
- Said & Done Tattoo
- Shea Butter Smoothies
- Streetcar
- Sweet Pea & Sage
- The Village Works
- Tres Gatos
- Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty
- 40 South Vintage
- Third Cliff bakery is doing a pop-up