20+ Bizs Participating in JP Summer Stroll on July 27: Tastings, Sidewalk Sales, and More

This Sunday’s Jamaica Plain Summer Stroll along Centre and South streets will be packed with lots of fun, sales, and great ways to support our local businesses.

The Summer Stroll is from noon to 5 pm and participating businesses are offering sales, refreshments, pop-up happenings, wine tastings, baked goods, music, (obligatory for kids events) face painting, and more.

Participating businesses include:

Susanna

Boing! Toy Shop

City Feed & Supply

Diversity Consignment

Elleyo

Jadu

J.P. Licks

Juicygreens

Kitchenwitch

Miss Laura’s Beauty Culture

Monumental Market

On Centre

Papercuts

Polkadog Bakery

Said & Done Tattoo

Shea Butter Smoothies

Streetcar

Sweet Pea & Sage

The Village Works

Tres Gatos

Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

40 South Vintage

Third Cliff bakery is doing a pop-up