Storefront Grants Awarded to 5 Jamaica Plain Bizs

One of Jamaica Plain’s businesses dating back to before the United States was a country, and a business that opened just last year, were among a group of businesses to receive storefront grants.

The grants are JP Centre/South Main Streets’ inaugural Storefront Grants to five businesses/organizations in the JP Centre/South business district. Elleyo, which opened last year, and the Loring Greenough House, which opened in 1760, were among the businesses to win.

Each business will receive $2000 that can be used for a new sign, new awning, or glass replacement. The five businesses are:

Elleyo (146a South St.)

Ferris Wheels Bike Shop (66 South St.)

Lean Force Training (7a Burroughs St.)

Susanna (683 Centre St.)

Loring Greenough House (12 South St.)

The Storefront Grant program is made possible by federal ARPA funds that distributed by the city to Main Streets districts as a Beautification Grant. JP Centre/South Main Streets created its individual program to directly fund businesses’ needs.

JP Centre/South Main Streets is still accepting applications for the Storefront Grant program, and grants can be used for new signage, grate removal, or window replacement.