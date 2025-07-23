 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Storefront Grants Awarded to 5 Jamaica Plain Bizs

By David Ertischek on July 23, 2025

Last updated on July 21, 2025

One of Jamaica Plain’s businesses dating back to before the United States was a country, and a business that opened just last year, were among a group of businesses to receive storefront grants.

Elleyo at 146a South St.

The grants are JP Centre/South Main Streets’ inaugural Storefront Grants to five businesses/organizations in the JP Centre/South business district. Elleyo, which opened last year, and the Loring Greenough House, which opened in 1760, were among the businesses to win.

Each business will receive $2000 that can be used for a new sign, new awning, or glass replacement. The five businesses are:

  • Elleyo (146a South St.)

  • Ferris Wheels Bike Shop (66 South St.)

  • Lean Force Training (7a Burroughs St.)

  • Susanna (683 Centre St.)

  • Loring Greenough House (12 South St.)

The Storefront Grant program is made possible by federal ARPA funds that distributed by the city to Main Streets districts as a Beautification Grant. JP Centre/South Main Streets created its individual program to directly fund businesses’ needs.

JP Centre/South Main Streets is still accepting applications for the Storefront Grant program, and grants can be used for new signage, grate removal, or window replacement.

Published in Business and Nonprofit

