Storefront Grants Awarded to 5 Jamaica Plain Bizs

One of Jamaica Plain’s businesses dating back to before the United States was a country, and a business that opened just last year, were among a group of businesses to receive storefront grants.
The grants are JP Centre/South Main Streets’ inaugural Storefront Grants to five businesses/organizations in the JP Centre/South business district. Elleyo, which opened last year, and the Loring Greenough House, which opened in 1760, were among the businesses to win.
Each business will receive $2000 that can be used for a new sign, new awning, or glass replacement. The five businesses are:
-
Elleyo (146a South St.)
-
Ferris Wheels Bike Shop (66 South St.)
-
Lean Force Training (7a Burroughs St.)
-
Susanna (683 Centre St.)
-
Loring Greenough House (12 South St.)
The Storefront Grant program is made possible by federal ARPA funds that distributed by the city to Main Streets districts as a Beautification Grant. JP Centre/South Main Streets created its individual program to directly fund businesses’ needs.
JP Centre/South Main Streets is still accepting applications for the Storefront Grant program, and grants can be used for new signage, grate removal, or window replacement.