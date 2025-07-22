After Dominating City Garden Contest for Years, Jamaica Plain Residents Now Judges

After winning the citywide garden contest the previous three years in a row, Jamaica Plain’s Sandra Jordan and Robert Monahan were inducted into the city’s Garden Hall of Fame in 2024, and this year they’ve taken on a new role — judges. “I am really looking forward to seeing everyone’s creativity. The main reason I entered the contest was to hopefully become a judge,” said Jordan. “I have such an appreciation of nature and its beauty as well as the work that goes into the creation and the maintenance of it.”

Along with being retired from competing, the married couple received a plaque, and a golden trowel from Mayor Michelle Wu.

Asked about her own garden, Jordan said there are koi fish in the pond feature, and that she enjoys sitting there in the evening with a glass of wine as the water flows.

“The aesthetic I’m always searching for in my garden is peace and tranquility in this city environment,” said Jordan. “I love gardening and I love sharing my yard. Digging in the dirt is my therapy.”

The duo will be judging gardens across the city in many competition categories for two days in late July. They will evaluate based upon general appeal, neatness, layout, use of color, plant material, variety and quality of plants, and sustainable features.

The categories include: Small, medium, and large yard (different winners for the three sizes)

Porch, balcony, container garden

Shade garden

Community garden

Veggie/herb garden

Business and shop garden

Age strong garden