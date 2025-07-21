There’s a Little Free…Toy Exchange in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain has lots of little free libraries across the neighborhood, and at least one little free toy exchange.

The toy exchange may be a parent’s dream or nightmare depending upon how their child reacts. Maybe your kid likes the idea of donating their unused toy for someone else to play with — or maybe your kid wants to take all the toys form the toy exchange.

There are countless toys not being used, so why not let someone else play with it by donating it to the little free toy exchange on Sedgwick Street, which encourages people to take a toy and leave a toy.