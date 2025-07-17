Circus Up and Other Jamaica Plain Arts and Cultural Orgs Awarded City Grants

Jamaica Plain-based Circus Up was one of four Boston organizations to receive an additional grant along with the dozens of cultural organizations that received grants across the city.



“Circus Up is hugely honored to receive the BCC grant from the City of Boston alongside other fantastic organizations working to create opportunities for community members that enrich our city,” said Leah Abel, Founder and Executive Director of Circus Up via press release. “We are proud to be recognized for our ‘commitment to advancing equity in Boston’s arts and culture ecosystem.’ This support toward general operating expenses means so much during a challenging year for nonprofits. It enables us to keep doing what we do best: help youth move, play, connect, and create! Social circus is an incredible tool for youth development as it helps young people tap into their own strength and resilience while building positive relationships.”

The 2025 Boston Cultural Council Organizational Grants are being provided by the city’s Office of Arts and Culture. This year, 100 small and mid-sized arts and cultural organizations are receiving a total of $915,000 in funding to support their innovative community-centered programming across Boston. Grants are provided based on a tiered, discretionary funding model that aligns funding amounts with organizations size. All funding is for general operating support, allowing grantees to direct resources where they are needed most.

Circus Up’s additional grant was given because the org was designated as a Model Equity Organization and received an additional grant funded through $16,000 from a donor-advised fund from the Mill River Foundation Fund.

Organizations were selected through an in-depth, community-led process facilitated by the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, with funding decisions made by the Boston Cultural Council Board, city employees, and community members.

The following Jamaica Plain organizations received grants:

Circus Up

Ballet Rox

Jo-Mé Dance

Northeast Arts

OrigiNation

United Dance

Additional organizations based in Jamaica Plain without physical space received grants:

United Dance

Boston Opera Collective

Boston Public Quartet

Love Your Magic

Rehearsal for Life

VLA DANCE