Get Dancing, Eating, and Buying at South Street Fiesta on Thursdays in July

Hopefully the extreme heat will have cooled down by Thursday night so we can enjoy the South Street Fiesta.

JP Centre/South Main Streets is hosting the South Street Fiesta every Thursday during July. The Fiesta is an outdoor concert series, along with dancing, food, sales and discounts from local businesses. The Fiesta is free to attend and open to everyone, and is from 6 to 9 pm. The Fiesta is at 125 South St, which looks like a parking lot (enough room to dance and have a fiesta!).