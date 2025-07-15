14-Year-Old Arrested with Loaded Firearm on Parker Street

After a foot chase on early Sunday morning, Boston Police arrested a male 14-year-old on multiple firearm offenses, who also had two active arrest warrants for assault and battery on a police officer and vandalizing property.

About 2:30 am, District B-2 officers were on patrol in the area of Heath Street and observed a group of about 80 people with loud music outside of 920 Parker St. Three individuals were seen walking from the group while repeatedly looking around and allegedly clutching their waistbands. Officers drove past the group, and parked their cruiser to speak with the individuals, and upon exiting their cruiser, the three individuals fled in a full sprint, according to BPD’s Facebook page

After a foot pursuit, one of the suspects was apprehended at 954 Parker St., and police allegedly recovered a Taurus G3 firearm from the suspect’s waistband with one round in the chamber and four rounds in a magazine capable of holding 17 total rounds.

The suspect was placed under arrest and was to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court for charges including carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm and possession of ammunition without an FID card. Officers also determined that the suspect had the two active arrest warrants.