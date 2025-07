One Lane of Centre Street Closing Between Rambler Road and Whitcomb Avenue Starting July 14

Starting July 14 and continuing through August 25 (but not on the weekends), both directions (one lane at a time) of a small part of Centre Street will be closed to traffic to accommodate new utility service connections for the Arnold Arboretum.

While each direction will be closed on Centre Street between Whitcomb Avenue and Rambler Road, to reiterate, it will only be one lane at a time. The expected lane closures will be from 9 am to 3:30 pm. A police detail is scheduled to be on site.