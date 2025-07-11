Learn About Franklin Park Ecological Restoration Efforts (and Get Involved) on July 14

The Franklin Park Coalition will discuss new ecological restoration efforts around Franklin Park in a virtual July 14 meeting. You’ll also learn how you can get involved through volunteer days and more.

Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Urban Wilds & Natural Areas Team was recently tasked with creating a new Franklin Park natural areas crew, and will present and discuss ecological restoration efforts in Long Crouch Woods and other areas of Franklin Park.

The virtual meeting will be an opportunity for the community and new Parks staff to meet each other and discuss restoration approaches for implementing the Franklin Park Action Plan. They will also discuss and plan volunteer days, educational programs, and other ways the community can get involved with this long-term restoration effort.

The meeting is on Monday, July 14 from 7-8 pm. You can find more details about the project and register for the Zoom here.