Ward 19 Endorses At-Large City Councilors (One Non-Incumbent) and Mayor Wu

As expected, the Boston Ward 19 Democratic Committee endorsed Mayor Michelle Wu for reelection at their last meeting on July 7.

The Committee also endorsed four at-large city council incumbents: Ruthzee Louijeune, Julia Mejia, and Henry Santana. They also endorsed Ula Cafe co-owner Marvin Mathelier.