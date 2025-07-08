Deadline July 9: Submit to Citywide Garden Contest

Do you have a beautiful garden? Do you have photos of your beautiful garden? Then you should enter the citywide garden contest — the deadline is July 9 at 11:59 pm.

Apply to the garden contest using this form. There are several categories including:

Porch, Balcony, or Container Garden

Shade Garden

Small Yard Garden (250 square feet or less)

Medium Yard Garden (250 to 500 square feet)

Large Yard Garden (larger than 500 square feet)

Community Garden (individual plot)

Vegetable or Herb Garden

Age Strong Garden Category (Senior 65 and older)

Storefront, Organization, or Main Street District Garden

Pollinator Garden Category

The first round of judging is based upon the photos you submit via application (you can submit up to 5 photos), and they want photos of the entire garden, not closeups of flowers and plants. Then the next round is with judges visiting gardens on the week of July 28. There will be an awards ceremony during mid-August.

First place winners in the garden categories will receive the “Golden Trowel” award from Mayor Michelle Wu. They will also be entered to win a grand prize of two round trip tickets on JetBlue for non-stop travel from Boston, provided by JetBlue.

FYI — judges will be paying attention to:

general appeal and neatness

natural or formal layout

use of color

plant material

variety and quality of plants, and

sustainable features and methods used to create the garden