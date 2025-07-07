The Poop Museum Came and Went at the Jamaica Plain Library

Life is full of missed opportunities. Not a lot of them involve the topic of poop. But here is one such moment in time that was squandered — the Poop Museum was at the Jamaica Plain Library on July 3.

The Poop Museum is the brainchild of Susie Maguire who came up with the idea on Oct. 3, 2020 (COVID was a dark time). Admittedly, Maguire LOVES poop and is a poop expert.

“She and her nephew Henry, shared a love of lavatorial humour, and were always leaving each other funny poopy messages. Susie decided to write Henry a book. It was called “Attack of the Notorious Poop Monkey” and the story was set in A Poop Museum. Susie loved the idea so much that she launched The Poop Museum program the same day, and the rest is history,” reads the Poop Museum website.

The Poop Museum started as an online program and she’s gone on to create other poop program: The Poop Museum Part 2; The Prank Poop Lab; The Fart Factory; Snot School; Gross, Weird, Cool Science; Their Butt does WHAT?!?!.

We’re not sure when The Poop Museum will return to Jamaica Plain, but it is visiting other Boston branch libraries, as well as other locations across New England.