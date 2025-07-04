Applications Being Accepted for Housing Lottery for New Low-Income Apartment Building

Applications are now being accepted for a new apartment building for low-income seniors older than 62-years-old.

The new 5-story apartment building at 3371 Washington St., is accepting lottery applications through July 14. Submit applications through this link and select: RENTAL: 3371 Washington (62+).

This development is in close proximity to MBTA Green Street train station (0.2 miles) and the Arnold Arboretum (1 mile) and Minton Stable Community Garden (0.4 miles). Residents will have access to a community room with a kitchen, on-site laundry room, and all utilities are included.

A property management company will provide a full range of management services designed for senior housing and will coordinate supportive programs and services to both frail and independent residents, including, but not limited to regular programmed activities, 24-hour emergency response, service coordination and an on-site meal program, according to Boston.gov. A live-in manager’s unit will also be included.

There are 32 one-bedroom units in the lottery and eligible households must earn at 30%, 50% or 60% of the area median income (AMI). Three of the units are built out for applicants with mobility impairment and one unit is built out for applicants with hearing impairment.

The building includes a first-floor 800 square foot restaurant space dedicated for the El Embajador Restaurant, which was a current tenant on the previous site.