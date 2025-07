Throwing a Block Party? Apply for City Party Grants Up to $750 for Food, Games, and Party Supplies

Block parties are great community builders, whether it’s for one block or a neighborhood — and the city wants to help fund block parties across the city.

City summer block party grants can be up to $750 for food, games, and party essentials. Can you learn more on the city’s How to Host a Block Party webpage. Click on the link to learn more and apply by July 11, 2025.