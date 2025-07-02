Pressley: Big, Ugly Bill Would Make Millions Poorer, Sicker and Hungrier

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley railed on President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” — making it clear that it will be downright ugly for the majority of Americans.

The bill passed the Senate and is now being discussed in the House of Representatives, and Pressley said that Republican congress members need to go back to their districts, do their jobs and listen to their constituents, and be more focused on doing a job than keeping a job.

Republicans should stop trying to rush through their Big, Ugly Bill that would make millions poorer, sicker & hungrier. Instead, they should listen to their constituents. Folks like Layla, whose family could go bankrupt trying to keep her alive if Medicaid gets gutted. [image or embed] — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@pressley.house.gov) June 30, 2025 at 3:40 PM