Attention High Schoolers: Applications Being Accepted for Mayor’s Youth Council

Know any teenagers who would be a great addition to influence city policies by being a member of the Mayor’s Youth Council? Then direct them to the Council’s online application.

The Mayor’s Youth Council is made up of 20 high school students (ages 14-19) who represent the youth population of Boston. Members are selected through a competitive application process that considers leadership potential, community involvement, and a commitment to civic engagement, according to Boston.gov.

The council term runs annually from September to May, with recruitment and council selection occurring between June and August each year. The application includes a question as to whether the applicant can commit to the council for an entire year and meet every day in-person after school from 4 to 6 pm.

There are regular council meetings to discuss ongoing projects, share ideas, and collaborate with city officials and community leaders. Council members organize youth town halls and events that bring together youth from across the city to discuss important issues and network with peers.

The council also works to bridge the gap between city government and youth, and to involve young residents to have a direct impact on decisions affecting their lives.

The Council has five major goals:

Youth empowerment

Civic engagement

Influence policy by utilizing a structured forum for youth to advise the mayor and city officials on policies and initiatives that impact young people

Community development by helping promote youth-led projects and initiatives that address local challenges and contribute to the overall well-being of Boston neighborhoods.

Leadership development