Jamaica Plain Resident Now Court Appointed Special Advocate for Child’s Best Interests in Welfare System

Jamaica Plain’s Lydia Morrison was officially sworn in as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) on June 24, and is now legally authorized to advocate in court for children who have experienced abuse or neglect in Suffolk and Middlesex Counties through Boston CASA.

Morrison is now one of more than 250 advocates in Greater Boston who serve more than 300 children annually in the same role. All of them had to complete intensive training to become authorized.

CASAs are community volunteers appointed by judges to serve as dedicated advocates for a child’s best interests throughout their involvement in the child welfare system. They gather information from families, professionals, and service providers and make recommendations to the court to help ensure safe, stable and permanent outcomes. “Even for adults, the child welfare and legal systems are challenging to navigate, full of confusing legal jargon, bureaucracy, and constant changes in professionals. For a child, the experience can be overwhelming, isolating, and deeply traumatic,” said Nicole Stewart, Executive Director of Boston CASA. CASAs attend court hearings, school meetings, and placement transition. The newly appointed advocates will serve children in Suffolk and Middlesex Counties through Boston CASA. Each volunteer is assigned to one child or sibling group at a time. Research shows that youth with a CASA experience fewer placement disruptions, better access to education and healthcare, and are significantly more likely to find safe, permanent homes. They are also half as likely to re-enter foster care. Boston CASA is currently recruiting its next class of volunteers. For more information about how to become a CASA, please visit www.bostoncasa.org.