Boston Ward 11 Democratic Committee Endorse Four At-Large City Council Candidates

The Boston Ward 11 Democratic Committee endorsed four at-large Boston City Council candidates — three incumbents and one challenger — at their June 23 meeting at Farnsworth House.

The Committee voted to endorse the following four candidates for the upcoming preliminary municipal election on September 9, 2025. The first three are incumbents and Valdez is a challenger.

Ruthzee Louijenue

Julia Mejia

Henry Santana

Alexandra Valdez