Now It’s Called Oda Bar & Bites

It’s hard to keep track of the name of the restaurant at 3840 Washington Street in Forest Hills.

This week, the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council Public Service Committee is taking a vote to support B.U. Bistro to transfer its alcohol license to Oda Bar & Bites, which has its own website. B.U. Bistro came to the location in March 2023.

But then it was to be Pomona Cafe & Wine Bar in August 2023, according to Boston Restaurant Talk. On a Google Street View from August 2024, the establishment’s window says Pomona is coming soon.

Before both of those iterations, it used to be Simpli Bar & Bites, which hung around for several years.

The commercial spot was actually sold in February 2025 for $180,000 after being listed originally for $250,000, according to several online real estate sites.