How to Keep Cool When Keeping It 100 (Degrees)

With temperatures expected to hit triple digits, Boston has a heat emergency through Tuesday, June 24, so it’s important to know how to keep cool in Jamaica Plain and elsewhere around the city.

Not really fun fact: During a heat wave, Boston Emergency Medical Services typically experience an 10-15% increase in calls to 9-1-1 for people of all ages.

Splash pads, spray decks, pools, and wading pools are open at various neighborhoods throughout the city and state — including in Jamaica Plain at Parkman Playground, Johnson Playground and Spray Deck, Stony Brook Spray Deck, Curtis Hall Community Center Pool, and the Mozart Playground.

Check out a map of city splash pads and pools.

Check out a list of state spray decks, wading pools, and swimming pools.

Also, check out how to create a membership and register for a swim session at Boston.gov/BCYF-registration, like at Curtis Hall Community Center, and Curtis Hall is also open as a BCYF community center cooling centers.

Boston Public Library locations, whether you want to read a book or not, are also available to seek relief from the heat.

Information on heat safety tips can be found online at boston.gov/heat. Residents are also encouraged to call 311 with any questions about available city services.

Also, the city provided these heat safety tips to keep in mind:

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans. More tips for cooling down at home can be found here.

If you can’t avoid being outside, it’s critical to take breaks in the shade, drink water constantly — even if you’re not thirsty — and watch for warning signs like dizziness, nausea, or confusion.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.

Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

Helping Individuals Experiencing Homelessness:

If you notice individuals who seem unable to move or disoriented, or families living in vehicles, please ask them if they need help and call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) operates emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St (men’s shelter) and 794 Massachusetts Ave (women’s shelter). These facilities are air conditioned and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Amnesty will be called at temperatures of 90 degrees or above, so those with non-violent restrictions can access shelter out of the heat.

The City of Boston works closely with a network of shelter providers to ensure there is adequate shelter, food, water, and a cool respite from the heat.

Street outreach teams providing recovery services remain operating as normal during summertime weather. Outreach teams are providing water on outreach routes.

Outdoor Fires and Grilling:

No outdoor fires are allowed in Boston, including fire pits, chimineas, and bonfires.

Charcoal grills must be on the ground and away from buildings. Keep in mind the wind and never leave grills unattended. Dispose of the ash in a metal container once completely out.

Propane tank grills are only allowed on first floor porches with steps to the ground. Do not place propane tank grills near air conditioners or up against a building. Make sure all connections are tight and never carry propane tanks into a home.

Grills should always be used in a well-ventilated area.