Lottery Application Now Open for 124 New Income-Restricted Rental Units in JP

Two new residential buildings part of the Mildred Hailey Apartments are now accepting lottery applications.

The buildings, called 2 & 6 Lamartine, include 124 income-restricted rental units, and renters must earn at or below 50%, 60%, 80% and 100% area median income (AMI) to qualify. There are 14 units specifically built for residents with disabilities, and 3 of the 14 units are built for residents with hearing impairments.

Apartments available for applicants include 31 studios, 32 one-bedrooms, 55 two-bedrooms, and 12 three-bedrooms. The building is directly across from the MBTA Jackson Square station.

The buildings feature bike storage, a resident lounge and the newly-created Anna Mae Cole Community Center. The community center will serve as an open court for events and programming space for workshops and classes.

The deadline to submit a lottery application is Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Click here to learn more and to apply.