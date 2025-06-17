Expanded Brassica Kitchen Opening Soon

Brassica Kitchen is going to get a lot bigger in the coming weeks — as they’re getting ready to open up their new space this month or early July.

The highly-regarded restaurant has been busy building out an expansion into the old Dogwood restaurant space, which was adjacent to Brassica. The restaurant is going from 32 seats in its original location to 126 inside and another 43 patio seats.

The owners said their original location was “bursting at the seams” and that it couldn’t fit all of their guests, according to a post on Brassica’s website. They’re excited about being able to have more guests, and to be able to host private events and parties.

The expansion was partly funded by a GoFundMe campaign that raised $22,000 from the public.

“Thanks to y’all, we just renovated our pizza oven & tiled it! We also got the mixer that will produce dough for donuts, pizza and pasta!” wrote Brassica.