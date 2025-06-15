4 Income-Restricted Studios Available Via First-Come, First-Serve Basis at Brookley Flats

Unlike an affordable housing lottery which has a deadline, there are four new income-restricted Jamaica Plain studios available that will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Boston.gov lays out step-by-step of how to apply, and specifically suggest you determine if you’re eligible for the income-restricted units, cause otherwise you’re wasting your time. Unlike a lottery application, possible candidates will be selected by the property manager to view the property. Proof of income will be necessary as part of an initial screening before the process moves forward, according to the city’s website.

Brookley Flats is a new development at 10 Stonley Road, and there is one studio that is being sold at 80% AMI (area median income) and was built for a person with mobility impairments. There’s a fridge, stove, dishwasher, off-street parking/street parking, bicycle storage, elevator, AC, and cats and dogs are allowed.

There are also three units being sold at 100% AMI that offer all the same amenities, but isn’t specifically made for a person with mobility impairments, but is also wheelchair accessible.

Click here to estimate your eligibility for these units.