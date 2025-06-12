Teen Pleads Guilty for 2023 Murder, Sentenced Up to 14 Years

A teenager will serve up to 14 years in prison after being sentenced on June 4 in a 2023 double stabbing that took place in Jamaica Plain, which left a 21-year-old woman dead and another JP teen with serious injuries.

Wilmary Mejia Matos, 18, pled guilty to manslaughter for the fatal stabbing of Brianna Brown, 21, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury for the non-fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old on February 11, 2023, said the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Judge Mary Ames sentenced Matos to 10-14 years in prison followed by three years of probation.

On February 11, 2023, Matos, then 16, learned that her boyfriend had videotaped them having sex and sent the video to the 17-year-old victim. Matos thought the 17-year-old victim posted the video online. Matos then confronted the victim over social media and the pair exchanged threats, said the DA. The feud escalated to challenging one another to a fight, with the teenage girls planning to meet in Jamaica Plain.

Matos came with two male friends, one of whom tried to dissuade her from the altercation. The juvenile came with her brother and her brother’s girlfriend, Brown. Before the incident, Mato sent the victims threatening voice texts and shared her location.

The fight was partially captured on video. Brown was stabbed 16 times, and the second victim was stabbed four times. Both victims made their way to the District E-13 police station, both were transported to a hospital, and Brown succumbed to her injuries.

Both victims’ family members attended the sentencing and provided victim impact statements, including one of Brown’s brothers, who said to Matos, “If I learned one thing from my sister, it’s how to forgive. I forgive you.”