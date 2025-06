Another Pizza Restaurant Coming to Jamaica Plain

There are more than 20 restaurants that make pizza in Jamaica Plain — and another is coming — or sort of returning.

Panagiotis Papadopoulos got approval from the Zoning Board of Appeal to re-open Ideal Pizza at 482-488 Centre St., whose father opened the pizza place in 1998, reported UniversalHub.com. His father sold it in 2022, and the restaurant was closed last year.

Papadopoulos is renaming the restaurant Pete’s A Pizza.