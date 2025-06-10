Today is Alice Lucie Barro’s 100th Birthday!

Happy birthday to Alice Lucie Barro, who turns 100 today!

Alice Lucie Barro has lived in Jamaica Plain since 1957. Born in Ghent, Belgium, she grew up in France. Her mother worked for the Belgian underground, helping falsify passports for Jews to escape, but she was turned in and spent three years in the Ravensbruk concentration camp, said her daughter. She was later freed, and reunited with her family in 1945.

After the war Alice was an actress and made several movies with Errol Flynn. She married her husband, Edward John Lieber, a U.S. Army sergeant in 1953. They had three children. She spent many years working as a nurses aide at the Rogerson House.

Amazingly, she still does her own cooking and cleaning, enjoys PBS, and mystery novels.

“In terms if what has helped her longevity she says to always keep moving and do not become complacent. Mom never had a car so walked everywhere or took the bus,” said her daughter. “She also believes in a daily glass of wine and sometimes two. Finally, she feels having a cat to care for helps for companionship and for giving purpose.”