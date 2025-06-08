Help Support Families Displaced by Round Hill Street Fire

Two families were displaced by a house fire on Round Hill Street on June 3, and two fundraising pages have been created to support them.

Usha Shrestha started a GoFundMe page for her family. She said any amount is welcome, and the help will go to short-term needs like clothing, food, and a safe place to stay; Long-term recovery including replacing furniture, appliances, and other essentials; And for healing to deal with processing the trauma as they start rebuild their lives:

While my family and I are profoundly grateful to have escaped unharmed, we’ve lost nearly everything—our home, our belongings, and the sense of security we once had. I’ve always tried to stand strong for my family. But today, I’m humbly asking for your support because rebuilding feels impossible alone.

Jake Edmister created a GoFundMe page on behalf of Saily Baez’s family:

They are a mother, daughter, and infant child and have rented the apartment for years. They are incredibly lovely and caring neighbors and often spend time on the porch in the summers offering well wishes to members of the community as they pass by.