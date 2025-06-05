Bikes Not Bombs Seeking Board Advisors

Local Jamaica Plain nonprofit Bikes Not Bombs is seeking candidates to serve as board advisors to provide guidance to the organization by participating in strategic planning, fundraising, and other responsibilities.

In particular BNB is interested in people who possess knowledge or expertise in the following areas: human resources, finance, fundraising, nonprofit leadership, management, and racial equity.

BNB encourages people with a strong connection to its programs, mission, and the communities it serves.

If you are interested in applying, please send an email describing your interest, and a copy of your resume to elijah@bikesnotbombs.org in order to receive an official application form.