Family Suing BPS Bus Contractor for Striking Boy Outside of Curley School

The family of an 8-year-old boy who was hit and severely injured by a Boston Public Schools bus driver, is suing the city’s bus contractor, for gross negligence and systemic failure.

The Boston Globe reported that a complaint against Transdev, an international bus company, was filed Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court. Transdev operates public transportation in 17 different countries, according to Wikipedia.

The child and a staff member were struck while standing on the sidewalk of Pershing Road on Dec. 6, 2024. The boy suffered a fractured femur that required multiple surgeries and two months in a hospital and rehab, reported the Globe via the complaint.

The accident happened right as school was letting out and the driver, who from dashcam footage reported by the Globe, doesn’t seem awake a few moments before driving the bus. The driver then sat in the bus, instead of jumping up and getting out of the bus to see what happened after he hit the boy and staff aide, as well as a fence.