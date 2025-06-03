You Ready for Forest Bathing and Birding at Arnold Arboretum?

Two fun events open to members and non-members are happening at the Arnold Arboretum on June 7. A birding tour and forest bathing.

What is forest bathing, you ask? Well to start, sorry to get your hopes up, but the event is full, but you can add yourself to the waiting list. It’s also good for Arboretum staff to know the demand of this program.

Slow down and awaken your senses on a guided sensory experience in the Arnold Arboretum. Forest Bathing, inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku, is a restorative sensory exploration that supports health and healing for all beings. From increased cerebral blood flow to stronger immune defenses, come discover for yourself what happens when we unplug, slow down and open our senses to notice more of our natural surroundings. All the prompts, invitations, sharing and ways of participating are optional and open to interpretation.

Instructor Tam Willey is a certified forest therapy guide, trainer, mentor and teacher with the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy and is the founder of “Toadstool Walks,” a guiding practice based in Boston.

Also, on the same day, and not sold out, is the opportunity to go birdwatching tour in the Arboretum with docent and birder Donna Sullivan. This two-hour tour is suitable for adult beginners as well as more experienced birders. Please bring binoculars if you have them, and download a checklist of birds from our website. Register for the birding event by clicking here.

Participants will be notified via email at least 24 hours in advance if a program needs to be cancelled due to inclement weather, and will be notified by phone if a program must be cancelled with less than 24 hours’ notice. Add yourself to the waiting list for Forest Bathing by clicking here.