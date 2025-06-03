 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Round Hill Street Fire Displaces 8, Injures Boston Firefighter

By David Ertischek on June 3, 2025

Boston Firefighters fought through wires to put out a multi-family home on Round Hill Street that was ablaze on Tuesday morning.

BFD District Chief Michael Carey reported that five adults and three children were displaced and being helped by Red Cross, and one firefighter was transported ⁦to a hospital for medical care. BFD was investigating the cause of the fire. 

Post Views: 10

Published in Police and Fire

More from Police and FireMore posts in Police and Fire »
View Previous Post
Two fun events open to members and non-members are happening…
Cresta Posts Box by CP