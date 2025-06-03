Round Hill Street Fire Displaces 8, Injures Boston Firefighter

Boston Firefighters fought through wires to put out a multi-family home on Round Hill Street that was ablaze on Tuesday morning.

BFD District Chief Michael Carey reported that five adults and three children were displaced and being helped by Red Cross, and one firefighter was transported ⁦to a hospital for medical care. BFD was investigating the cause of the fire.

At approximately 10:40 companies arrived to fire blowing out of the 2nd floor window in multi family home on Round Hill st JP. A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/mCJBTmzKYA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 3, 2025