Attention Artists: Online Registration Open for JP Open Studios 2025

Online registration for Jamaica Plain Open Studios is open and will remain open until June 24th.

You can register by clicking here for JP Open Studios which will take place on Sept. 27 and 28 from 11 am to 6 pm.

This year, registration opened for JP residents on May 18 before the general public on May 20. The Jamaica Plain Arts Council (JPAC) is piloting that arrangement this year based on feedback from artists who completed JPAC’s annual survey, and from ongoing discussions during monthly open board meetings..

Registration free this year are $110 ($90 for JP residents) for individual studio/business sites, or $200 ($150 for JP residents) for group sites (First UU Church, outside and inside spaces; Loring Greenough House, outside; First Baptist Church, outside; Curtis Hall, outside.

JPAC acknowledges the increasing financial pressures artists face with rising inflation and Boston area cost of living, and because of those reasons, JPAC has not increased non-resident registration fees in 9 years, and JP resident fees in more than 10 years. Registration fees, along with sponsorships and fundraising, allow JPAC to fund the JPOS map, outreach materials, JPAC organizational operations, and workshops. JPAC also offers needs-based assistance to artists for whom these rates pose a challenge.