Learn About Stony Brook, Jamaica Pond, Sumner Hill and More During JPHS Neighborhood Walking Tours

By David Ertischek on May 29, 2025

Last updated on May 28, 2025

Jamaica Plain has a rich history and you can learn more about individual neighborhoods such as Hyde Square, Sumner Hill, or Stony Brook through Jamaica Plain Historical Society’s spring/summer walking tours.

The tours are on Saturdays, and the first one is on May 31 of the Stony Brook neighborhood. Others tours will focus on Green Street, Jamaica Pond, Woodbourne, Monument Square, Sumner Hill, and Hyde Square. Each tour will be given twice during the season.

All tours are free and last between an hour and 1.5 hours, and start at different neighborhood locations.

Click here to learn more about individual tours.

Published in History and Neighborhood Life

