Gondres Bakery Named Legacy Business Award Winner

Gondres Bakery (333 Centre St.) has been selling delicious Dominican treats, very cool cakes, a lot more, and is now a Legacy Business Award winner.



The Legacy Business Awards are given out by the city to long-standing, independent businesses that contribute to the community’s cultural character.

Gondres Bakery was one of 30 businesses named Legacy Business Award winners this year, spread throughout 18 neighborhoods. Benefits of winning include receiving grant funding, wrap-around technical assistance, and free legal consultation to help them navigate things such as lease issues.

There will be a city ceremony to honor the winners on June 3.

