Expect Louder Than Typical Construction for Murphy Field Reconstruction



If you or, a loved one, loves construction trucks, then you want to check out all of vehicles being used at the Murphy Field reconstruction. But you probably won’t like the very loud noise coming soon as part of the project.

While the timeline isn’t set in stone, the contractor was planning to shutdown Verona Street today for a few hours to test the soil nail installation process. And if all goes according to plan, the contractor will return on June 2 to do more work. Child Street will be closed for most of that week. Check out below for a full tentative timeline of construction.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department provided an update about the estimated $2.5 million project to the community that the work the week of June 2 is expected to be louder than the typical sounds of construction.

The goal of the projects is to improve the conditions of the field, add new pathways and seating, renovate the rundown concrete bleachers, add a wheelchair accessible perimeter path, add new trees, add a water bubbler, and more. It looks like the solar-polared new lights are already installed, which will create less light leakage to neighbors. It’s also good to know that City Year will repair the mural on the Child Street side once structural work to that wall is complete.

The park is expected to be partially reopened this fall, as the athletic field will remained closed for the grass to continue to grow, but other amenities will be open: newly shaded benches, cafe tables and chairs, the aforementioned water bubbler, and the renovated bleachers.

Boston Parks and Recreation provided this tentative timeline for planning purposes, which is weather dependent:

June 27: testing of soil nail installation. Verona Street closed. Resident access only

June 2 to June 5: Soil nail installation; Child Street closed 7am-5pm. Resident access only

June 5 to June 6: Soil nail installation; Verona Street clos ed 7am – 5pm (only after Child is re-opened). Resident access only