EV Charging Stations Coming to Gordon and Lamartine Streets

On Gordon Street near the Green Street MBTA station you might’ve noticed a sign on the ground saying a curbside EV charging station is coming soon to that location. But how soon?



The charging station on Gordon Street is expected to be installed in late 2025 or early 2026. Another charging station is planned for Lamartine Street near the Southwest Corridor Community Farm. It’s also expected to be installed late 2025 or early 2026.

The city is installing about two dozen curbside electric vehicle charging stations throughout the neighborhoods. All charging stations will be near public amenities, and not near residential buildings. There will be different charging station models, some of which will be owned and run by the city, and others owned by private companies at no cost to the city.

You can read more about the city’s charging station program on boston.gov.