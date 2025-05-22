Jamaica Plain’s Castrodale Finalist for 2025 Indie Book Award

The Inhabitants by Jamaica Plain resident Beth Castrodale has been named by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group as one of the best indie books of 2025.



Castrodale’s book is a finalist of the Horror category in the 2025 Next Generation Indie Book Awards, the world’s largest book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. The winners and finalists will be honored June 27th at a gala in Philadelphia, PA, coinciding with the American Library Association Annual Conference.

The Inhabitants tells the story of a struggling artist who moves into a house built by a 19th century architect whose constructions were said to influence the mind–supposedly, in beneficial ways. As she seeks revenge-by-painting against a contempt-worthy portrait subject, she begins to have strange experiences in the house, making her wonder whether it’s haunted, or whether its architect’s intentions were less than benevolent. In time, she finds herself confronting otherworldly forces that threaten to consume her.

The Next Generation Indie Book Awards are judged by leaders in the indie publishing industry.