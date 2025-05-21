DCR Planning Reconstruction of Kelly Ice Rink, and Add Open Air Roof

The Kelly Ice Rink is going to get a makeover in the coming years.



The Department of Conservation and Recreation is holding a meeting on May 28 to discuss its plans to keep the rink located at 1 Marbury Terrace, (but the rink would have a different footprint). The plan calls for installing a new open air roof that will help block the sun and protect the rink from precipitation. The ice bed will be reconstructed, the bike path leading to the rink will be extended, there will be an improved entrance area, as well as new stormwater infrastructure, and the Zamboni shed and restrooms will be relocated.

The public will be able to provide comments during the meeting, and after the presentation, by unmuting their microphones, or the chat functionality that will be available through the virtual participation platform. DCR’s plan for the rink will be available to view on its website after the meeting here. The public will be able to provide feedback until June 11, and comments may be submitted via the DCR public comment portal.